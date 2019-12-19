Mother honors Atchison firefighter that helped deliver baby at home

(ATCHISON, Kan.) Lieutenant David Downey knew one day he would get to save lives, but different delivering a life is something he never expected.

"I did not set out to deliver babies," Atchison Fire Department Lt. David Downey said. "I knew I would run into something but I never imagined that I would be delivering a baby."

An otherwise routine day turned chaotic for Holly Fargo three weeks ago. Her fourth child was coming -- and fast.

"My husband had just asked if I could make it to the car and I was like 'no,' I couldn't even walk."

Lt. Downey and the Atchison Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, but her doctor warned her the delivery could be quick.

"He told me if I ever go into labor get to the hospital ASAP," Fargo said. "He was right."

By the time Downey and first responders arrived it was clear Fargo's fourth child simply did not want to wait any longer.

"He was already half way out when he got there," Fargo said.

For Lt. Downey, it was a now or never moment after realizing there was no time to get her to the hospital.

"That was the first delivery I've ever done and hopefully it's my last."

The birth of baby Jaxon is one Holly and Lt. Downey will likely never forget, and baby Jaxon will always carry a reminder of how he entered into the world.

"His name is Jaxon David. I figured David deserved some honor for the great work he did that night so we named him Jaxon David," Fargo said. "I'm just very thankful. Everybody, taking care of us did a great job. Don't know what I would do without them."