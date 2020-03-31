Mother of immunocompromised 4-year-old girl speaks out on importance of social distancing

(UNION STAR) Emily Fox watched more than 90 cars parade by her house Friday in celebration of her four-year-old daughter's final chemotherapy treatment. Due to the coronavirus, the Fox family is self-isolating to make sure Maddie is as safe as possible.
Maddie has been battling cancer for two years, so her immune system is compromised and needs to be away from people during the pandemic.
Emily wants people to understand the importance of social distancing and why it's extremely important right now.
