Clear

Mother sentenced to life for drowning baby in bathtub

A northwest Missouri mother who is guilty of drowning her infant in a bathtub was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 7:21 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A northwest Missouri mother who is guilty of drowning her infant in a bathtub was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Sydney Jones, 29, was found guilty in July for child abuse, or neglect that resulted in the death of her 6-month-old son.

Jones' 6-month-old son, Keith, was found dead on December 7, 2017. Police responded to a 911 call about a possible drowned baby in an apartment on Texas Avenue.

RELATED STORY: Mother guilty of drowning baby in bathtub

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Friday and into the weekend will see the return of some warmer air. Friday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. The nicest day for awhile, it appears, will be on Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories