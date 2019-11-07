Mother sentenced to life for drowning baby in bathtub

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A northwest Missouri mother who is guilty of drowning her infant in a bathtub was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Sydney Jones, 29, was found guilty in July for child abuse, or neglect that resulted in the death of her 6-month-old son.

Jones' 6-month-old son, Keith, was found dead on December 7, 2017. Police responded to a 911 call about a possible drowned baby in an apartment on Texas Avenue.

RELATED STORY: Mother guilty of drowning baby in bathtub