Motorcycle accident sends driver to the hospital

The accident happened Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 18, 2021 11:52 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2021 11:53 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash at the intersection of N. 10th St. and Frederick Ave. Sunday afternoon.

Police on scene said the driver of a white Dodge SUV was travelling on N 10th., failed to yield at a stoplight and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered moderate injuries to the head, a young girl also riding in the back of the motorcycle was not hurt. 

Police said the SUV suffered a mechanical failure just before the accident that likely played a key role in the crash. 

The driver of the SUV was cited, no one else was hurt. 

We ended the weekend a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 80s. Tonight will be rather pleasant with mostly clear skies and calm winds. Starting off the week tomorrow we can expect sunshine and high temperatures remaining in the 80s. Sunny and seasonal weather is set to continue early next week as temperatures slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of next week. Heat and humidity will continue to build through the end of the week.
