Motorcycle accident sends driver to the hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash at the intersection of N. 10th St. and Frederick Ave. Sunday afternoon.

Police on scene said the driver of a white Dodge SUV was travelling on N 10th., failed to yield at a stoplight and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered moderate injuries to the head, a young girl also riding in the back of the motorcycle was not hurt.

Police said the SUV suffered a mechanical failure just before the accident that likely played a key role in the crash.

The driver of the SUV was cited, no one else was hurt.