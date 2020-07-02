Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital with life threatening injuries

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries late Wednesday night after a crash near the intersection of N Belt Hwy and Rochester Rd.

Police said the injured person was on a motorcycle and another vehicle struck the victim from behind. That vehicle then rolled several times before coming to rest on the front lawn of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Headquarters.

Police remind drivers to always be aware of motorcycles.

"We have motorcycles our everywhere, people have to be mindful of that," Sgt. Patrick Zeamer SJPD said.

At least one other person in the vehicle that rolled over was taken to the hospital with minor injures.

N Belt Hwy was closed to traffic as police worked the scene.