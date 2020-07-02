Clear
BREAKING NEWS Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital with life threatening injuries Full Story

Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital with life threatening injuries

The crash happened late Wednesday night at the intersection of N belt Hwy and Rochester Road.

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 2:45 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries late Wednesday night after a crash near the intersection of N Belt Hwy and Rochester Rd. 

Police said the injured person was on a motorcycle and another vehicle struck the victim from behind. That vehicle then rolled several times before coming to rest on the front lawn of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Headquarters.

Police remind drivers to always be aware of motorcycles.

"We have motorcycles our everywhere, people have to be mindful of that," Sgt. Patrick Zeamer SJPD said. 

At least one other person in the vehicle that rolled over was taken to the hospital with minor injures. 

N Belt Hwy was closed to traffic as police worked the scene. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories