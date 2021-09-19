Clear
BREAKING NEWS Motorcycle crash sends one to the hospital with life threatening injuries Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Motorcycle crash sends one to the hospital with life threatening injuries

SJPD Responded to the crash site just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 4:24 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon at the intersection of S 16th and Lafayette Streets. 

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was headed west on S 16th as a car was pulling into the intersection along Lafayette St. when the collision occurred. 

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police are investigating what lead up to the crash. 

This is a developing story, stick with KQ2 for more information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Temperatures today were slightly above average with highs in the upper 80s. Similar conditions are in store for Sunday as well as stronger winds with gusts up to 20mph. Tonight will be calm with lows in the upper 60s with very light wind. Temperatures will start off above average on Monday before a cold front moves through. That front will give us additional rain chances Monday night and some much more fall like temperatures through the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories