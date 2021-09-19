Motorcycle crash sends one to the hospital with life threatening injuries

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon at the intersection of S 16th and Lafayette Streets.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was headed west on S 16th as a car was pulling into the intersection along Lafayette St. when the collision occurred.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police are investigating what lead up to the crash.

This is a developing story, stick with KQ2 for more information.