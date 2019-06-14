Clear

Motorcycle driver seriously injured in St. Joseph crash

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the motorcycle they were driving collided with another vehicle and hit a wall in St. Joseph Friday evening.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:23 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The crash happening on King Hill Ave. as a motorcycle was traveling south and struck the back of a van that was turning left at Springwood St. After colliding with the van, the motorcycle then hit a wall.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

