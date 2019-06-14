Motorcycle driver seriously injured in St. Joseph crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the motorcycle they were driving collided with another vehicle and hit a wall in St. Joseph Friday evening.
The crash happening on King Hill Ave. as a motorcycle was traveling south and struck the back of a van that was turning left at Springwood St. After colliding with the van, the motorcycle then hit a wall.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday.
Stay with KQ2 for any updates to this story.
