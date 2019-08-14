Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was injured after a motorcycle accident in St. Joseph Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Olive and S 22nd St. just before 2:00 p.m.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash happened when a silver-Dodge truck struck the motorcycle. The truck was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Olive St. and S. 22nd St. and entered the intersection without seeing the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with injuries to the leg.

The driver of the truck received a citation for failure to yield.