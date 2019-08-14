Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries to the leg.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 4:06 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was injured after a motorcycle accident in St. Joseph Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Olive and S 22nd St. just before 2:00 p.m.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash happened when a silver-Dodge truck struck the motorcycle. The truck was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Olive St. and S. 22nd St. and entered the intersection without seeing the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with injuries to the leg.

The driver of the truck received a citation for failure to yield.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
We'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on Thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast late Thursday through Sunday as a few disturbances push through the region. The better chances for rain & thunderstorms will be late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events