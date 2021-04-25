Clear
Motorcyclist injured in accident Sunday night

One person was sent to the hospital Sunday night after a motorcycle and a car collided on the South Belt Highway.

Posted: Apr 25, 2021 11:58 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST.JOSEPH,Mo) One person was sent to the hospital Sunday night after a motorcycle and a car collided on the South Belt Highway.

The accident happened on South Belt Hwy between Sacramento St and 36 Hwy, a little after 8:00pm.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with substantial injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

"Its just getting warmer, so make sure you are aware that motorcycles are going to be out now," said SGT. Pat Zeamer.

Police say no one in the car that was involved in the collision was hurt.

The warm, windy conditions we had this weekend continue into Monday as temperatures climb into the mid 80s with winds from the SSW at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Rain and storm chances look to return Tuesday night with continuing showers and thunderstorms into the day on Wednesday and through Wednesday night. Temperatures will be warming up towards the end of the week with highs 70s, climbing to the low 80s for the weekend ahead.
