Motorcyclist injured in accident Sunday night

(ST.JOSEPH,Mo) One person was sent to the hospital Sunday night after a motorcycle and a car collided on the South Belt Highway.

The accident happened on South Belt Hwy between Sacramento St and 36 Hwy, a little after 8:00pm.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with substantial injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

"Its just getting warmer, so make sure you are aware that motorcycles are going to be out now," said SGT. Pat Zeamer.

Police say no one in the car that was involved in the collision was hurt.