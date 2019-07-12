Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Harrison County

(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo.) A 65-year-old man is dead after attempting to avoid striking a deer while driving a motorcycle on U.S. Route 69 in Harrison County Friday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happening eight miles south of Bethany at 7:05 a.m. Friday.

The crash happened as 65-year-old Danny Daniel of Pattonsburg was driving his motorcycle north on U.S. 69 when he attempted to avoid striking a deer and began to skid. The motorcycle then struck the deer and traveled off the east side of the road. Daniel was ejected from the bike.

Daniel was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin has been notified.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.