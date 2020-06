(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A motorcyclist died Thursday in St. Joseph in a crash with a semitrailer, police said.

The crash happened at Alabama Street and Lake Avenue around noon.

Police said a motorcycle traveling south on Lake Avenue collided with a semi trying to make a left turn onto Alabama.

The 64-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.