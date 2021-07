(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The motorcyclist killed in a Sunday afternoon accident on the Belt Highway has been identified.

St. Joseph police say 30-year-old Hayden Muck was speeding on the 300 block of South Belt Highway when he likely didn't see a vehicle pulling out onto the Belt.

Muck swerved to avoid the vehicle, losing control and being ejected from the motorcycle.

He died on scene.

No other injuries were reported.