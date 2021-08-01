Clear
Motorcyclist suffers "very serious" injuries following crash

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 12:57 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 1:00 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A motorcyclist is in very serious condition following a crash and the intersection on N Belt Hwy and Northridge Dr. late Saturday night. 

Authorities responded to the area around 10 p.m. Police said a car turned in front of the motorcycle causing the collision. 

the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with injuries described by officers on scene as "very serious."

The intersection was closed for much of the night as police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the accident. 

The driver of the car was not hurt. 

