Mound City First Christian Church hosts Craig residents displaced by flood

(MOUND CITY, Mo.)— Tuesday marked Day 15 of Craig residents displaced by the flood staying at a shelter in Mound City.

"In my one house, I have about a foot and a half of water," Craig resident Raymond Koontz said.

Koontz moved to Craig in 2011 and his return home will take some time.



"I didn't get a chance to move anything out," Koontz said. "The people that looked at it says that it was a total loss and completely gutted."

In the meantime, Koontz has a place to stay. The Mound City First Christian Church will serve as an American Red Cross shelter.

"Our board said last night that we believe that we're supposed to be here as long as we're needed," Church member Cindy Reule said.

About a dozen people continue to stay at the flood shelter and even though they're not living in their homes, people are trying to make the best of things.

"The Red Cross has been really good," Koontz said. "I've been helping them. I make sausage gravy and biscuits on Sunday morning.")

The flood shelter continues to receive donations for those in need and volunteers wanting to help.

"There's just an innate need to help people that they have to help and this community is great at that," Reule said.

Koontz will get the chance to rebuild, but the chances of flooding remain the same.

"We don't want to put a lot of money in and have it destroyed," Koontz said.

But regardless, Koontz will return home.

"You gotta just look at it day-by-day and just keep going," Koontz said.

For people interested in helping out the shelter, you can call the church at 660-442-3104.