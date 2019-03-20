Mound City opens temporary shelter for people in need

(MOUND CITY) People forced to flee floodwaters in Holt County can find shelter in Mound City Tuesday night.

From Watson to Craig and then south to St. Joseph, cities in northwest Missouri watched as the Missouri River blanketed homes in feet of water. The mayor of Craig, Rhonda Hunziger, issued a mandatory evacuation order at 1 p.m., but she said many chose to stay hoping to save their town and homes.

“We are doing everything manly, or humanly possible to keep it out of town,” she said.

Volunteers and some residents filled sandbags to fortify barriers in Craig. Others packed up cars, grabbing what they could and headed out of town.

First Christian Church in Mound City, less than 10 miles southeast of Craig, opened a temporary shelter for those fleeing flooded communities. Shelter volunteers welcomed at least a dozen people at the church before dinner.

“This area is really devastated by flood water right now,” shelter volunteer Cindy Reule said. “We just want people to know that if they have no place to go for shelter that we are here for that and we’ll be here as long as we are needed.”

The Red Cross partnered with community volunteers to prepare the church for whatever comes.

“They don’t need anything,” Reule said. “They just need to show up and walk through the doors. We have places to sleep. We’ll feed them breakfast and we also have a place for them to shower.

The temporary shelter is located on 5th Street in Mound City for anyone needing a place to escape rising floodwaters.