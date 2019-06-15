Clear

Mound City residents clean up after Saturday's apparent tornado

An apparent tornado hit part of Mound City Saturday afternoon and now the people living there are cleaning up the damage left behind.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Damage included trees and power lines down and some farm buildings were also damaged in the town.

Carrano Salfrank said she saw the storm move through.

"I saw things swirling in the air and I thought what is that and I went, 'Oh, my God, it's a tornado!'," she said. "It was like a microburst, like a yo-yo, it was bouncing all the way down our hill and right across diagonally."

Most of the damage appeared to have been confined to the north side of town.

"When I looked at the cloud the way it dropped down and I was looking above I thought if that goes any further it's going to be really bad because there was a lot of clouds up around it," Brian Brashears told KQ2 after he saw the tornado. "It could have turned into a really big tornado."

As of Saturday evening, there were no injuries reported.

