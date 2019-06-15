(MOUND CITY, Mo.) An apparent tornado hit part of Mound City Saturday afternoon and now the people living there are cleaning up the damage left behind.
Damage included trees and power lines down and some farm buildings were also damaged in the town.
Carrano Salfrank said she saw the storm move through.
"I saw things swirling in the air and I thought what is that and I went, 'Oh, my God, it's a tornado!'," she said. "It was like a microburst, like a yo-yo, it was bouncing all the way down our hill and right across diagonally."
Most of the damage appeared to have been confined to the north side of town.
"When I looked at the cloud the way it dropped down and I was looking above I thought if that goes any further it's going to be really bad because there was a lot of clouds up around it," Brian Brashears told KQ2 after he saw the tornado. "It could have turned into a really big tornado."
As of Saturday evening, there were no injuries reported.
Related Content
- Mound City residents clean up after Saturday's apparent tornado
- Damage reported in Mound City after possible tornado
- Flooding leads to evacuations in Mound City
- Mound City First Christian Church hosts Craig residents displaced by flood
- Mound City Girls Advance, North Andrew Boys Fall In Semis
- Mound City opens temporary shelter for people in need
- Man seriously injured after dump truck overturns near Mound City
- Red Cross closing Mound City shelter as flood waters recede
- City considers forming clean energy district
- Governor calls Jeff City tornado damage 'devastating'