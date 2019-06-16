Clear

Mound City tornado rated EF-0 with peak winds of 70 mph, according to NWS

A tornado that moved through Mound City Saturday afternoon has been rated an EF-0 by the National Weather Service.

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) A tornado that moved through Mound City Saturday afternoon has been rated an EF-0 by the National Weather Service (NWS).

After conducting a damage survey, the NWS estimates the tornado had maximum winds of 70 mph and was on the ground for 0.7 miles. The maximum width of the tornado was 15 yards.

According to the NWS, the tornado began at 4:22 p.m. and lifted just one minute later at 4:23 p.m.

This data is preliminary and subject to change pending a final review of the event.

The tornado did leave some damage to parts of the town including trees and power lines down, and some minor damage to buildings. There were no injuries reported.

