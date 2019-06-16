(MOUND CITY, Mo.) A tornado that moved through Mound City Saturday afternoon has been rated an EF-0 by the National Weather Service (NWS).
After conducting a damage survey, the NWS estimates the tornado had maximum winds of 70 mph and was on the ground for 0.7 miles. The maximum width of the tornado was 15 yards.
According to the NWS, the tornado began at 4:22 p.m. and lifted just one minute later at 4:23 p.m.
This data is preliminary and subject to change pending a final review of the event.
The tornado did leave some damage to parts of the town including trees and power lines down, and some minor damage to buildings. There were no injuries reported.
RELATED STORY: Mound City residents clean up after Saturday's apparent tornado
Related Content
- Mound City tornado rated EF-0 with peak winds of 70 mph, according to NWS
- NWS gives Tuesday's Effingham tornado EF-1 rating
- Damage reported in Mound City after possible tornado
- Mound City residents clean up after Saturday's apparent tornado
- Flooding leads to evacuations in Mound City
- Hurricane Michael makes landfall with 155 mph winds
- Jefferson City tornado rated EF-3 by National Weather Service
- Mound City Girls Advance, North Andrew Boys Fall In Semis
- Mound City opens temporary shelter for people in need
- Man seriously injured after dump truck overturns near Mound City