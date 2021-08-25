Clear
Move-in day at Missouri Western

Incoming freshmen officially moved in to the dorms at Missouri Western on Wednesday. Classes begin on Monday, August 30.

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 5:26 PM
Updated: Aug 25, 2021 5:26 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fresh group of students arrived on campus Wednesday to move-in to the residents halls at Missouri Western.

Incoming freshmen and their families spent the day arranging their new rooms for the fall semester. 

"Move-in day was actually really nice. I thought it was going to be way more chaotic and stressful, but it wasn't," said incoming freshman Serena Springer. "It's been fun. I like the dorms. It's looking like it's going to be a fun time here and I'm excited to meet new friends," said another freshman, Brenden Baclay. 

Masks are required for the time being in indoor facilities on campus.

"However, we're not sure it's going to last all semester. We're reevaluating every two weeks," said Marissa Garza, a resident assistant on campus. "But right now everybody who is inside is required to wear a mask even though we're not pushing social-distancing this year. It's going to be a little bit different but we're still sanitizing everything and being very COVID aware."

As COVID-19 still looms over the students, the incoming class is ready to take on a new chapter of their life. 

"Well it's kinda like a hard transfer right now because I only took two classes my senior year. So I worked full-time my whole senior year so now it's back into school and readjusting and everything," said Baclay. "I'm really excited to meet friends and get to know the campus more and I'm also excited to learn more about what I'm majoring in," added Springer. 

Classes begin on Monday, August 30. 


