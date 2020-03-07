Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson announces first presumptive positive Coronavirus case in state Full Story

Muddy Mini Maker Faire inspires creative thinking

Creators from far and wide came to St. Joseph for the event which took place at the Restoration Church building on Francis St.

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 11:21 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Creators of all kinds of gadgets and gizmos flocked to the Restoration Church downtown for this year's Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire.

"it's an opportunity for inventors and scientists and creators to all come together to share what they do with other people." Julie Gaddie organizer Mosaic Foundation said. 

Regular attendees said it's great to have something like it in the city. 

"It's just something great for the whole family to experience and to learn and to see what's available within our community," Kara Ames, an attendee said. 

The event, inspired by a similar one held in Kansas City, features creators of all sorts of things in Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics many of which sparked the interest of younger audiences.

Jason Quail, a new maker at the event brought an animatronic giraffe named Norbert, the five-foot-tall giraffe rides around on a tricycle and turned the heads of man-children, inspiring them to ask questions.

"They ask, what makes him steer and move forward?" Quail said. "How does his remote control work?" 

Organizers hope inquisitive minds at this event will inspire change for the better.

"We know that healthy thriving communities are reliant on creative thinking," Gaddie said. 

Parents of curious children sais having an event like this in St. Joseph expands the opportunity for creative thinking.

"It's great seeing the people from the small rural areas getting a place to come and expose themselves," Gaddie said. 

This was the third year for the Big Muddy Maker Faire. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
We continue to watch a storm system to the south that will move in Sunday night bring a chance for some rain. The rain chances continue next week and temperatures will stay on the mild side in the mid-50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories