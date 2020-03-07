Muddy Mini Maker Faire inspires creative thinking

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Creators of all kinds of gadgets and gizmos flocked to the Restoration Church downtown for this year's Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire.



"it's an opportunity for inventors and scientists and creators to all come together to share what they do with other people." Julie Gaddie organizer Mosaic Foundation said.

Regular attendees said it's great to have something like it in the city.

"It's just something great for the whole family to experience and to learn and to see what's available within our community," Kara Ames, an attendee said.

The event, inspired by a similar one held in Kansas City, features creators of all sorts of things in Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics many of which sparked the interest of younger audiences.

Jason Quail, a new maker at the event brought an animatronic giraffe named Norbert, the five-foot-tall giraffe rides around on a tricycle and turned the heads of man-children, inspiring them to ask questions.

"They ask, what makes him steer and move forward?" Quail said. "How does his remote control work?"

Organizers hope inquisitive minds at this event will inspire change for the better.

"We know that healthy thriving communities are reliant on creative thinking," Gaddie said.

Parents of curious children sais having an event like this in St. Joseph expands the opportunity for creative thinking.

"It's great seeing the people from the small rural areas getting a place to come and expose themselves," Gaddie said.

This was the third year for the Big Muddy Maker Faire.