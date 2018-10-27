Clear

Multi-vehicle accident sends two to hospital

Authorities say five vehicles total were involved in the crash

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 6:16 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to St. Joseph Police, two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle wreck along the Belt Highway Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred at the intersection of N. Belt Hwy and Frederick Avenue. Five vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to police and eye witnesses, a white Mitsubishi was traveling southbound on N. Belt Hwy. at a high rate of speed when it collided with four other vehicles that were stopped at the light. 

Southbound traffic was shut down from Sherman Avenue to Frederick Ave. for over an hour. 

Stay with KQ2 for updates on this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Being the weekend before Halloween, we could not be asking for better weather than what we will see. Today is going be very nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events