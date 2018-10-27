Multi-vehicle accident sends two to hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to St. Joseph Police, two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle wreck along the Belt Highway Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred at the intersection of N. Belt Hwy and Frederick Avenue. Five vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to police and eye witnesses, a white Mitsubishi was traveling southbound on N. Belt Hwy. at a high rate of speed when it collided with four other vehicles that were stopped at the light.

Southbound traffic was shut down from Sherman Avenue to Frederick Ave. for over an hour.

