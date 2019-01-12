Clear
Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-29

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of I-29 in northern Platte County Saturday night.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle incident on I-29 at mile marker 30.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route and to avoid the area.

There is no word yet on if there were any injuries or an exact number of vehicles involved.

Overnight, light snow will taper off and we should dry out by Sunday morning. There still could be a little bit of drizzle through the overnight hours as well. Little accumulation is expected. Roads will continue to be slick and there could be some refreezing on the roadways. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.
