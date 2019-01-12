Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-29

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of I-29 in northern Platte County Saturday night.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle incident on I-29 at mile marker 30.
Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route and to avoid the area.
There is no word yet on if there were any injuries or an exact number of vehicles involved.
Stay with KQ2 for more updates.
