Multi-vehicle crash on I-29 reminds drivers to pay attention in construction zones

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A multi-vehicle accident shut down I-29 for a short period Monday morning.

The accident happened in the Route 116 bridge construction zone around 9 a.m.

Troopers said Bessie Woodard, 67, was driving north in the construction zone when she was following Richard Reynolds, 62, too closely. Woodard rear-ended Reynolds, which then pushed Reynolds' truck into van into Judson Herbster.

Woodard and her passenger Philip Woodard, 72, along with Reynolds were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it's a reminder to be cautious in work zones.

"All your attention needs to focus on the job of driving, especially in construction areas," said Sgt. Jake Angle, Missouri State Highway Patrol. "Traffic is going to be slowing down, you got workers present, there's just a lot going on in the construction areas, and really people pay 100% of their attention to the road."

Drivers were detoured onto Highway 371 while troopers cleaned up the crash. One northbound lane was then reopened.

Missouri Department of Transportation said there will continue to periodic lane closures in that construction zone until the bridge is complete.