Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-35 in Clinton County

Clinton County Sheriff's Office reports there are injuries.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 9:43 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A multi-vehicle crash has shut down parts of I-35 in Clinton County.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened at the U.S. 69 Highway overpass at the 48.6 mile marker. 

Authorities said there are injuries.

Southbound lanes of I-35 are shut down while crews clean-up the crash site. Traffic is being re-routed around the accident.

