Photo Gallery 5 Images
(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A multi-vehicle crash has shut down parts of I-35 in Clinton County.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened at the U.S. 69 Highway overpass at the 48.6 mile marker.
Authorities said there are injuries.
Southbound lanes of I-35 are shut down while crews clean-up the crash site. Traffic is being re-routed around the accident.
Related Content
- Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-35 in Clinton County
- Multi-vehicle crash shuts down NB I-35 in Daviess County
- Multi-vehicle crash shuts down SB I-29 near Platte City
- Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-29
- I-29 reopens after multi-vehicle crash
- One woman killed in I-35 crash
- Grant City man killed in I-35 crash
- Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on I-35 in Harrison County
- Texting Driver Causes Multi-Vehicle, Injury Accident
- Multi-vehicle accident sends two to hospital
Scroll for more content...