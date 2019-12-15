Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-35 in Clinton County

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A multi-vehicle crash has shut down parts of I-35 in Clinton County.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened at the U.S. 69 Highway overpass at the 48.6 mile marker.

Authorities said there are injuries.

Southbound lanes of I-35 are shut down while crews clean-up the crash site. Traffic is being re-routed around the accident.