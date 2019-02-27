Clear

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down NB I-35 in Daviess County

A multiple-vehicle crash has led to the closure of northbound lanes of I-35 north of Cameron.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) A multiple-vehicle crash has led to the closure of northbound lanes on I-35 north of Cameron, according to Daviess County Emergency Management.

The interstate is closed at mile marker 60 due to a multi-vehicle accident involving four tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles.

According to a post on the county’s emergency management Facebook page, the lanes are expected to remain closed until around 11:30 p.m. 

Freezing drizzle is leading to slick roadways across northwest Missouri Tuesday night.

There are some precipitation chances with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some freeing drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30s. We could deal with a few slick spots Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the middle 20s. Another chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through.
