Multi-vehicle crash shuts down NB I-35 in Daviess County

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) A multiple-vehicle crash has led to the closure of northbound lanes on I-35 north of Cameron, according to Daviess County Emergency Management.
The interstate is closed at mile marker 60 due to a multi-vehicle accident involving four tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles.
According to a post on the county’s emergency management Facebook page, the lanes are expected to remain closed until around 11:30 p.m.
Freezing drizzle is leading to slick roadways across northwest Missouri Tuesday night.
