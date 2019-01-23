Multi-vehicle crash shuts down SB I-29 near Platte City

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A crash involving at least three semi trucks has shut down the southbound lanes of I-29 near Platte City.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is directing drivers off I-29 and onto Route 273 at mile marker 20 while crews work to re-open the highway.
Troopers are still investigating the crash.
No word on how many vehicles are involved or any injuries.
Stay with KQ2.com for further updates.
