Multi-vehicle crash shuts down SB I-29 near Platte City

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 11:23 AM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2019 11:39 AM

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A crash involving at least three semi trucks has shut down the southbound lanes of I-29 near Platte City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is directing drivers off I-29 and onto Route 273 at mile marker 20 while crews work to re-open the highway.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

No word on how many vehicles are involved or any injuries.

Stay with KQ2.com for further updates.

Our storm system is moving out, but we are waking up to about 2-6" of snow this Wednesday morning across the KQ2 Viewing Area. St. Joseph has gotten anywhere from 2-3" of snow reported. We have slick and snow covered roads across the area so drive with caution and slow down if you need to head out.
