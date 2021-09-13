Clear
Multiple Museums in St. Joseph are participating in National Free Museum Day Saturday

On September 18th, Museum Day at participating museums nationwide begins, allowing for people to go into those museums without cost. And some museums in St. Joseph are taking part.

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 4:52 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Museum-goers will have a special option this weekend in St. Joseph.

"Free museum day is always a big hit around St. Joe," said St. Joseph Museum's Communications and Graphic Designer, Kristina Nicholson.

On September 18th, Museum Day at participating museums nationwide begins, allowing for people to go into those museums without cost.

With some museums in St. Joseph taking part.

"For us we really haven't done anything since 2019 as we all know, but we said we missed out on April the 3rd of 2020 of our 160th anniversary so we said lets make it a big party in 161," said Executive Director of the Pony Express Museum, Cindy Daffron.

The Pony Express Museum, and the Saint Joseph Museums will be two of the participating museums nationwide, featuring activities for all ages to enjoy.

There will be scavenger hunts, live re-enactments, even toddler yoga.

The St. Joseph Museums will even let kids become apart of it.

"We also have a lot of activities for kids today. We have break the stigma which is going to be a big event where kids are going to be able to put their hands on the wall," said Nicholson.

The Pony Express Museum's main event is a combination of Smithsonian Museum Day and Celebrating Pony Express Museum's 161st year. There will be a 2,000 mile trail that is condensed into a single building for kids to have fun and learn about St. Joseph's history.

"What we want is the children to do what? To experience just like get your horse, go across the river, find out what all the prairie dogs, find all all the things a rider would've encompassed," said Daffron.

While the activities are a good way to draw in families from the area, it is also a good way to make learning fun and the day worth it.

"What we've learned is that is if you teach the children these kind of things, for the rest of the lives we've made a what? We made a memory and they will love St. Joseph Missouri, think they will come back and visit? Oh yes they will," said Daffron.

"It's a way to get the community involved to come visit the museums in St. Joseph and see what St. Joe really has to offer," said Nicholson.

The Saint Joseph Museums and the Pony Express Museum will both open at 10:00am on Saturday.

