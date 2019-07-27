Multiple agencies assist in 'long-term' death investigation into missing Wisconsin brothers

(BRAYMER, Mo.) Multiple agencies continue to assist in the "long-term" death investigation into the missing brothers from Wisconsin.

On Saturday, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying that investigators are still actively investigating and searching a farm outside of Braymer. The statement also says this will be a long-term death investigation.

Agencies assisting in the investigation include the sheriff offices from Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, and Platte counties as well as the Cameron and Kearney Police Departments and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The investigation continues into the case of two missing brothers from Wisconsin. Nicholas and Justin Diemel were last heard from on Sunday.

On Friday, Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said that the investigation has turned from a missing persons investigation to a death investigation. Fish also said that one person is in custody but would not release information about charges.

The owner of the property that authorities are searching near Braymer is Garland Nelson. Nelson was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle on Friday. According to court documents, Nelson told authorities he drove the brother's rental truck to a commuter lot in Holt and left it there.

Authorities will release the next update on Monday at 4:30 p.m., unless pertinent information arises.

