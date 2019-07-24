Clear
Multiple agencies search for missing Wisconsin brothers

Cameron Police Department Chief Rick Bashor said multiple agencies searched properties in Clinton and Caldwell counties on Wednesday for the brothers.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 6:58 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 7:00 PM

(HOLT, Mo.) Authorities from multiple agencies continue the search for two Wisconsin brothers, who went missing in northwest Missouri earlier this week.

Justin and Nicholas Diemel were in Missouri for business and had a flight scheduled on Sunday at Kansas City International Airport. Nicholas’ wife, Lisa Diemel, said they never boarded that flight back to Wisconsin.

The property in Clinton County was in the Holt, near MO-PP and Interstate 35.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at their TIPS line at 816-632-8477.

Thursday through Friday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
