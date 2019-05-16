Multiple chances for severe weather in extended forecast

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Severe weather season is heating up this week with multiple chances for severe weather across the central United States during the next several days, including chances in Kansas and Missouri.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a threat for severe weather May 14-21. For locations in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, a chance for severe weather exists Saturday and next Tuesday.

Saturday's outlook (pictured below) has much of eastern Kansas and western Missouri in a 15% risk area. While this chance is several days out, computer model guidance is suggesting that severe weather is possible throughout the area.

Even further out is another chance for severe weather, which comes early next week. The SPC has the area in another 15% risk next Tuesday (pictured below).

Note that given the long range nature of the outlook, exact specifics of timing, location, and types of severe weather are difficult to predict. And these forecasts are subject to change during the next several days.

Now is a good time to prepare for possible severe weather by having plans in place, an emergency disaster kit, and making sure you have ways to receive watch and warning information.

Your KQ2 weather team will be tracking these storm chances over the coming days so stay tuned for updates.

You can always find an up-to-date forecast on the KQ2 website or by downloading the free KQ2 weather app.