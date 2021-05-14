Multiple clinics in northwest Missouri set to vaccinate children, teens ages 12 to 15

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Public health officials across northwest Missouri offer opportunities to children ages 12 to 15 years old to get the Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine after federal and state officials authorized its use this week.

St. Joseph Health Department will hold a clinic offering shots to all eligible individuals, 12 years old and up, at the Civic Arena next Tuesday, May 18. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, 31 of 100 appointments were filled. Additionally, the following three Tuesdays still have more than 280 appointment slots available.

Tri-County Health Department is also set to host two vaccine clinics offering shots to the new age group, on Tuesday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at the department offices in Stanberry and Maysville. A link for the sign-up can be found on the Tri-County Health Department’s Facebook page.

In June, Clinton County Health Department has scheduled a vaccine clinic for all individuals 12 and up. The clinic will run on Thursday, June 3 from 3-7 p.m. at the health department in Plattsburg.

The event was posted to Facebook on Thursday morning. Within minutes, Department Director Blair Schock said more than a dozen appointments were snagged by parents.

“We started receiving calls when they said it was likely to be approved,” he said. “Within an hour of me posting the clinic yesterday, we had 20 people signed up.”

Shock said it is exciting to see so many people taking advantage of the opportunity to get kids vaccinated in the summer months and he would do whatever was needed to help parents do it.

“We’re going to do our best to address that interest and get those folks that want their kids vaccinated, get them vaccinated,” he said.

Peacock Pediatric’s Nurse Practitioner Sarah Sass said she’s been looking forward to federal and state regulators approving vaccines for children and teens.

“As vaccines roll out for these younger populations, we as providers, and also as parents are beginning to get excited about what school could look like in the Fall,” she said. “Kids make up a large portion of the population and so the higher percentage of people that we can get vaccinated, the more likely that we can go back to normal.”

According to the state health department, about 313,000 Missouri residents are 12 to 15 years old. The Department of Health and Senior Services said that brings the total eligible population in Missouri to 5,235,715. The other 15 percent of the state’s population is under 12 years old.

As of Friday morning, the state dashboard reported 4,239,868 doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in Missouri. More than 39 percent of residents have started the vaccination process and about 32% are completely vaccinated.

Doctors, nurses, and public health officials have been sending out messages of encouragement.

“If your children are well if they are able to do participate in activities, and not be held out in quarantine and isolation, then that allows the parents to have a little bit more freedom to go back to work, not to stay home and watch their kids,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson with KU Medical Center during a daily press briefing Thursday.

The Pfizer clinical trials found the vaccine 100 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in the age group. The evidence showed vaccine side effects for the group were also similar to what was experienced in adult populations including fever, muscle aches, fatigue, and soreness at the injection site.