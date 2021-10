Multiple people are now displaced after a 4-unit apartment building caught fire early Friday morning.

Around 12:35 am a call came in of a building engulfed in flames at 918 Sylvanie Street.

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to the scene. According to Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard the fire is believed to have started on the front porch.

Currently, there are no known injuries from the incident.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the residents displaced.

The investigation is still ongoing.