Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Multiple fire agencies battle brush fire Friday afternoon

Today shortly before 3:30 p.m., a brush fire broke out around Belcher Branch Lake Conservation Area.

Posted: Dec 3, 2021 5:37 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

Today shortly before 3:30 p.m., a brush fire broke out around Belcher Branch Lake Conservation Area.

Multiple fire agencies say the cause of the fire is still unknown, stretching approximately five acres. The fire crews were able to put the fire out in under thirty minutes.

“We just had a little five-acre fire that you see down in the hole there. Camden Point, Facett, and Edgerton came up and we got it knocked out pretty quick. I had 6 brush rigs there and two tankers and it didn’t take any time at all,” said Brad Johnson, Fire Chief of Dearborn Fire District.

The cause is still under investigation, no injuries were reported from the fire.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Atchison
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Temperatures were well above average again today with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph out of the northwest. A cold front will slowly move through the area today, cooling temperatures down for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Overall the weekend looks dry, but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out on Sunday as clouds move back into the area. Temperatures look to continue to cool into next week with highs in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories