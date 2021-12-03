Multiple fire agencies battle brush fire Friday afternoon

Today shortly before 3:30 p.m., a brush fire broke out around Belcher Branch Lake Conservation Area.

Multiple fire agencies say the cause of the fire is still unknown, stretching approximately five acres. The fire crews were able to put the fire out in under thirty minutes.

“We just had a little five-acre fire that you see down in the hole there. Camden Point, Facett, and Edgerton came up and we got it knocked out pretty quick. I had 6 brush rigs there and two tankers and it didn’t take any time at all,” said Brad Johnson, Fire Chief of Dearborn Fire District.

The cause is still under investigation, no injuries were reported from the fire.