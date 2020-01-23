Clear
Multiple fire crews battle 4 alarm blaze Wednesday night

Crews from Rushville, Agency, and Faucett all responded to the scene with DeKalb Fire Protection.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 1:34 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Multiple fire departments responding to a 4-alarm fire south of town

Crews responded to the scene along SW Bluff Rd., just east of Hwy 59 just after 9:30 Wednesday night where they found a two-story home engulfed in flames.

Crews said no one was home at the time of the fire. 

Dekalb Fire Protection, along with crews from Rushville, Faucett, and Agency all responded to the fire.

Chief Joseph Talbot with Dekalb Fire said three engines and three tankers had to be pulled in to help fight the flames.

Talbot credited the large response in helping to more effectively fight the fire,

"It was very intense very hot," he said. "Couldn't have done it without those guys."

the immediate area was blocked off the traffic as crews worked the scene. 

