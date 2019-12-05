Clear

Multiple fire crews battle backyard blaze

The Southcentral Buchanan County Fire Department along with crews from the DeKalb Fire Station assisted with the fire.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 12:04 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(DeKALB, Mo.) Multiple fire crews responded to this garage fire at a home just south of St. Joseph Wednesday night.

One person sustained a leg injury as a result of the fire, the extent of the injury was unknown. 
The flames decimated an older part of that garage, causing two sides of it to collapse.

"Upon our arrival, the older part of the building was fully engulfed," Dennis Johnson South-Central Buchanan County Fire Chief said. "We were able to restrict the spread into the new building."

Crews from the DeKalb Fire Station in the area along with the South-Central Buchanan county fire department worked together to put the flames out.

A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
