Multiple fire crews respond to structure fire in downtown Wathena

(WATHENA, Ks.) Multiple fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in Wathena, Kansas, Sunday afternoon.
It's happening at a building located on the 300 block of Main Street in downtown Wathena.
Our reporter on scene says the building is situated between two other structures, and there's fear of the blaze spreading to both of them.
It's unclear exactly what time the fire started, but crews have been working the scene since at least 1:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire and whether or not the building was vacant is unknown at this time.
KQ2 is working to learn more details, stay with us for updates.
