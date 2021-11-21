Multiple people rescued from overnight house fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 2 adults and at least 3 children were rescued from a burning home in the 1300 block of S 16th St. overnight Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to the area around midnight.

One adult and one child were both transported to the hospital for burns, their severity was unknown.

It was not known how the fire started in the house, witnesses claiming to be family members of the occupants told KQ2 that five young kids lived in the home with two adults. They said the kids range in ages from under 1 year to 10 yrs old.

SJFD continues to investigate what started the fire.

