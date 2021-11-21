Clear
Multiple people rescued from overnight house fire

SJFD: 2 adults and at least 3 kids were rescued from the burning home.

Posted: Nov 21, 2021 2:53 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 2 adults and at least 3 children were rescued from a burning home in the 1300 block of S 16th St. overnight Sunday morning. 

Fire crews responded to the area around midnight. 

One adult and one child were both transported to the hospital for burns, their severity was unknown. 

It was not known how the fire started in the house, witnesses claiming to be family members of the occupants told KQ2 that five young kids lived in the home with two adults. They said the kids range in ages from under 1 year to 10 yrs old.

SJFD continues to investigate what started the fire.

Stay with KQ2 for further updates on this story. 

Today we saw pleasant conditions with warmer than average temperatures in the upper 50s. Tonight we will cool down into the 30s with winds calming down under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday with highs in the mid 50s with gusty winds due to a cold front approaching the area. The day will start out cloudy but the clouds will give way to some sunshine by the afternoon hours. The cold front will move through the area early Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 40s by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs in the 60s on Wednesday before another cold front rolls through the area on Thanksgiving. Rain chances look to stay minimal through next week.
