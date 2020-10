(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple roads around northwest Missouri were closed Monday morning due to numerous slide offs.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the area of U.S. Highway 36 between 28th Street and South 10th Street was closed due to a traffic accident. SJPD also asking drivers to avoid westbound U.S. 36/Interstate 229 and Interstate 229 to southbound State Highway 759 due to several accidents and poor road conditions.

