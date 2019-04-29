Clear
Multiple schools on lockdown as a precaution after threatening social media post

District officials said they are working with law enforcement to investigate the credibility of the post.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 10:07 AM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 10:22 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Six schools in the St. Joseph School District system were put on lockdown Monday after a student reported threatening language on a social media post.

The district said soft lockdowns are in place at Benton, Central, Lafayette, Bode, Truman and Mark Twain as a precautionary measure.

Savannah High School is also under a precautionary lockdown due to the threat.

St. Joseph School District officials said they are working with law enforcement to investigate the credibility of the post.

The district said there will be an extra police presence on campus and the precautionary lockdown will remain in place during the investigation.

