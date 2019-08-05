Multiple vehicle crash closes Patee Street in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash near the intersection of S. 9th Street and Patee St. in St. Joseph Monday morning.

The St. Joseph Police Department has closed Patee Street from S. 8th Street to S. 10th Street as they investigate the crash.

One vehicle has struck a building.

The crash happened around 10:00 a.m. Monday.

KQ2 is on scene and will provide more updates as the story develops.