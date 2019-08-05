(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash near the intersection of S. 9th Street and Patee St. in St. Joseph Monday morning.
The St. Joseph Police Department has closed Patee Street from S. 8th Street to S. 10th Street as they investigate the crash.
One vehicle has struck a building.
The crash happened around 10:00 a.m. Monday.
KQ2 is on scene and will provide more updates as the story develops.
Related Content
- Multiple vehicle crash closes Patee Street in St. Joseph
- MoDOT to close two streets in St. Joseph next week
- St. Joseph institution closes doors permanently
- Route 45 closed south of St. Joseph
- Drunk Driver Crashes into St. Joseph Bar
- Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-29
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- St. Joseph city officials continue Monterey Street discussions
- Three vehicles involved in hit-and-run crash in St. Joseph
Scroll for more content...