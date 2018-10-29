Murder charge filed against DWI-fatality accident suspect

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A St. Joseph man who is already facing a number of charges related to an Interstate 29 accident now faces an additional murder charge after one of the crash victims has died.

The Andrew County prosecutors office filed a 2nd degree murder charge against 52 year-old Roger Moe.

Moe is suspected of being involved in a head-on crash on Interstate 29 earlier this month involving a vehicle in which 22 year-old NWMSU student Austin Cross was a passenger. Cross died from his injuries last week.

Authorities say Moe was fleeing from law enforcement at the time of the crash and was driving the wrong way on the interstate, driving northbound on I-29 attempting to take a ramp toward Highway 71.

Moe already faced two felonies and two misdomeaners related to the crash before the murder charge was filed.

Moe is scheduled to appear in court at the Andrew County Courthouse Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.