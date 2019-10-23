Murder charges filed against Garland Nelson in case of missing Wisconsin brothers

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) Caldwell County Prosecutors announced Wednesday that Joseph Garland Nelson has been charged with murder in connection to the case of two missing brothers from Wisconsin.
Prosecutors have charged Nelson with two counts of first-degree murder in the disappearance of Nick and Justin Diemel. Nelson is also charged with two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The brothers have been missing since July are presumed dead.
After a lengthy search of property in Caldwell County owned by Nelson in July, human remains were discovered.
Nelson was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle after telling authorities he moved the Diemel brothers' rental truck from his property to a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri.
Nelson will appear in Caldwell County court on Thursday.
