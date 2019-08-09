Murder charges filed in fatal crash in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday has announced the filing of upgraded charges against Curtis Lee Hagey. Hagey is the alleged driver involved in a fatal crash on August 2 in St. Joseph on South 6th Street.

Hagey was initially charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree.

On Friday, August 9, the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office announced upgraded charges for Hagey, which include felony-murder, tampering in the first degree, and class D felony of endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors allege that Hagey was driving a stolen 2019 Ford F-250 truck at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane of traffic, which led to the crash that killed 68-year-old James Spillman on August 2. The crash happened on S. 6th St. near Oak St.

The crash also injured an 11-year-old juvenile in the vehicle that was struck. Hagey also had a child under the age of 17 in the stolen vehicle with him at the time of the crash, according to the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office.

Felony murder in Missouri is a class A felony that carries a 10-30 year punishment or life imprisonment.

The complaint further alleges that Hagey is a "prior offender" under Missouri law that has been previously convicted of the felony of unlawful use of a weapon in 2017.