Clear
BREAKING NEWS Savannah High School releasing early for potential exposure to COVID-19 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Murder suspect in Raelynn Craig shooting arraigned on a charge

One of two men accused of shooting and killing 2-year-old Raelynn Craig on Aug. 9, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Monday.

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 12:19 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One of two men accused of shooting and killing 2-year-old Raelynn Craig on Aug. 9, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Monday.

Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard, 20, was arraigned Monday on one felony charge of second-degree murder in Buchanan County Court. He pleaded not guilty, a routine pleading at this juncture in a criminal case, in front of Judge Rebecca Spencer Monday morning.

St. Joseph police say Raelynn Craig and two others were found shot inside a silver Dodge Caliber near 20th and Messanie streets on Aug. 9. The toddler was rushed to Mosaic Life Care where she was pronounced dead. Witness accounts, documents, and video show Kimbrough-Ballard and another man, 21-year-old Caimon Ramone Stillman, shot from a black Hyundai Elantra at a silver Dodge Caliber injuring Raelynn and two others, according to court documents.

Kimbrough-Ballard and Stillman, were both charged with second-degree murder in connection to the little girl's death.
A preliminary hearing has been set for Kimbrough-Ballard for Sept. 8.

Over the weekend, Stillman turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He has no court date set at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Cooler and wetter conditions will move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas starting Monday. Off and on shower chances are expected through mid-week. Dry and mild temperatures will return for the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories