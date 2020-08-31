Murder suspect in Raelynn Craig shooting arraigned on a charge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One of two men accused of shooting and killing 2-year-old Raelynn Craig on Aug. 9, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Monday.

Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard, 20, was arraigned Monday on one felony charge of second-degree murder in Buchanan County Court. He pleaded not guilty, a routine pleading at this juncture in a criminal case, in front of Judge Rebecca Spencer Monday morning.

St. Joseph police say Raelynn Craig and two others were found shot inside a silver Dodge Caliber near 20th and Messanie streets on Aug. 9. The toddler was rushed to Mosaic Life Care where she was pronounced dead. Witness accounts, documents, and video show Kimbrough-Ballard and another man, 21-year-old Caimon Ramone Stillman, shot from a black Hyundai Elantra at a silver Dodge Caliber injuring Raelynn and two others, according to court documents.

Kimbrough-Ballard and Stillman, were both charged with second-degree murder in connection to the little girl's death.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Kimbrough-Ballard for Sept. 8.

Over the weekend, Stillman turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He has no court date set at this time.