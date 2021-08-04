Murder trial begins for man accused in deadly 2018 stabbing of St. Joseph Air National Guard member

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) The trial of Nicholas Webb, charged with the 2018 murder of a Missouri Air National Guard member, began Monday at the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse in Independence.

The entire first day was spent on jury selection with opening arguments from the state and defense set to start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The jury will decide whether Webb is responsible for the stabbing death of Cody Harter, 23, of St. Joseph.

A grand jury indicted Webb, charging him with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to police, Webb stabbed Harter to death following a road rage incident in the Lee’s Summit area in May of 2018.

A probable cause statement alleges Webb stabbed Harter near the I-470 and 291 interchanges on the evening of May 5, 2018. Harter allegedly got angry and yelled at Webb because he was in the wrong lane. Webb allegedly stabbed Harter when they got out of their cars and into an altercation. Harter, 23, died in the stabbing. Authorities allege Webb fled after the stabbing and was captured at his Pleasant Hill home.

According to the indictment, the range of punishment for second-degree murder, a class A felony, is a 10-30 year prison sentence. If convicted, Webb must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. The range of punishment for the crime of Armed Criminal Action is a prison term of at least three years that must run consecutive to another sentence if convicted.