Murdered toddler remembered for smile, happiness

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Family, friends and the community at-large said goodbye on Monday to 2-year-old Raelynn Craig.

Services were held for the toddler after being shot and killed two weeks ago in a drive-by shooting in midtown St. Joseph.

Those close to the girl say it all is so hard to digest.

"It seems like a dream to me. Reality hasn't really set in yet," said Antwoin Craig, Raelynn's father.

Raelynn was put to rest in a service Monday afternoon complete with a final ride by horse-drawn carriage. Her senseless death has affected the entire community -- even those who didn't know the girl.

Just before 1 p.m., several churches in the city offered to ring their bells in Raelynn's memory.

"It was so sad about the little 2-year-old being shot, so I just thought, 'gee, why don't we do that?' and I'm on some of the crime pages, and I put that idea out and it kind of exploded," said Kay Currier, from St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Following the service, friends and family held a celebration of life dinner. More than being the victim of a drive-by shooting, those who came want the girl to be remembered as someone who liked Disney's Frozen, LOL and had a face that could light up a room

"We celebrate Raylyn's life, Rae Rae's life. It's still rough because her big beautiful smile's not here," said family member Erycka Miller.

Raelynn's family has been through a lot in the last month. Another 4-year-old relative was also killed in a shooting in Kansas City last month.

Forgive the family if they feel wronged.

"This community was robbed of a queen, robbed of a principal, robbed of a vice president, robbed of someone great that could offer to the community. She was robbed. They took her from us," Miller said.

So far there have been no arrests in Raelynn's murder.