Museum Hill neighbors balk at utility boxes outside scenic mansion

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Wyeth-Tootle Mansion's scenic views are now obstructed after the installation of two large utility boxes.

Marcina Carter, the owner of The Vineyard, a bed and breakfast that sits directly across the street from the mansion said the large electric utility boxes are somewhat of an eyesore. She took her concerns to social media, expressing her displeasure on Facebook.

From there the issue caught the attention of members of the Landmark Commission which say the electrical units should have never been installed without their approval.

"Anytime there is an exterior alteration of any sort it's brought before the Landmark Commission." Lisa Rock, Landmark Commission said.

The mansion is owned by the city and is subject to rules and regulations set by the commission, neighbors said they felt the decision to put these units in without going through the commission was out of line.

"You have to go through the proper channels to do these things legally," Carter said. "I just feel like they thought they were above that."

Now, the commission and neighbors within sight of the boxes want to see them removed, and going forward they want to make sure future projects are done the right way.

"I think it's really important that [the city] has to follow the rules also," Carter said.

Members with the Landmark Commission called the decision to install the Utility boxes where they did a potential waste of CIP tax dollars.