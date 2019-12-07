Museum holds Breakfast With Santa

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art invited families to have Breakfast with Santa Saturday morning.

For $10, pancakes and sausages were provided at the breakfast courtesy of Chris Cakes, the annual tradition also provided the chance for young kids to meet Santa Claus.

After the breakfast and Santa meet and greet, families took part in gingerbread house making workshops

Staff said it's just one of many events the museum is putting on for the holidays.

"its super fun to come to the museum because it's decorated so pretty and there's always so many things to look at while you're here," Christy George, marketing and communications manager, Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art said. "it's just lots a lot of fun for everybody."

Staff said they will be holding more holiday-themed events between now and Christmas.

The Breakfast with Santa event dates back to at least the 1970s.