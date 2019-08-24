Clear

Museum holds first ever "Meet the Appraisers" Event Saturday

Posted: Aug 24, 2019
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several antiques from all walks of life made their way into the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art on Saturday.

Appraisers were on hand to evaluate the keepsakes, heirlooms and several other items people brought in to have properly assessed.
Appraisers met with clients by appointment only.
Museum staff said the event has been well received, telling us spots quickly filled up.

"We always get a lot of phone calls from people asking us for us to look at their paintings," Christy George, marketing and communications manager said.  "We thought there might be this need, and so we opened it up, and it's been a great turn out."

This was the first year for the meet the appraiser's event. Museum staff said they want to make this an annual event.


