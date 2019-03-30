Music group teaches kids about matter, value and purpose

(WATHENA, Kan.)- Students from Riverside Middle School had a chance to get a little loose on Friday morning. It was all thanks to Savannah, Missouri based music group M.V.P.

The group is not just on a mission to perform, but it's also to teach the kids three important things...matter, value and purpose.

Jess-Angelique Vogt, 18, had an experience with cyber-bullying growing up. But through the meaning of matter, she learned that quality should always be over quantity through her voice and love.

"They don't have to look at the numbers or look at how to change themselves to focus on being popular or being the best," Vogt said."I hope that kids can look at what they are and be like I am enough."

Chaylyn Thompson, 20, shared her story of dealing with an alcoholic father growing up and how being silent affected her. But after learning about the importance of her value, she has taken that pain to now play on her guitar and be an inspiration.

"The biggest thing that helped me was my music and writing songs about it. I wrote many of them as I was going through that," Thompson said. "You know nothing I went through has defined me. I use it to help other people."

Luke Reelfs, 19, uses rap lyrics to share his story about finding your purpose in life. He tells kids it all starts with one question...Who are you?

"To train your mind or live in a way where you are not living that who you are is not just simply where you live or you work or how much money you make. It's how you treat people or how you interact with people," Reelfs said. "It's so much more than those things that make up your life."

Through concerts like these, the group wants the kids to leave the performance knowing that they are a M.V.P in their own life.

Friday's concert was also a celebration for these Riverside students. They will be returning to their school on Monday after having to relocate due to the potential flooding situation in Elwood.

For more on the music group M.V.P. click here for more information.