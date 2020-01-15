Clear

"Bad Luck Chuck" Receives Offer from Mustangs

The St. Joseph Mustangs are offering "Bad Luck Chuck" to reimburse his ticket and seasons tickets to Phil Welch stadium in 2020.

Charles Penn, also known as "Bad Luck Chuck" posted a video online during the first quarter of the Chiefs game versus the Texans on Sunday. In the video, he proclaimed he was bad luck for the team and decided to leave the game during the first quarter. 

