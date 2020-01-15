Charles Penn, also known as "Bad Luck Chuck" posted a video online during the first quarter of the Chiefs game versus the Texans on Sunday. In the video, he proclaimed he was bad luck for the team and decided to leave the game during the first quarter.
Related Content
- "Bad Luck Chuck" Receives Offer from Mustangs
- Mustangs Announce 2018 Schedule
- Mustangs Reveal 10th Anniversary Logo
- Mustangs Win Series With Outlaws
- Mustangs Grab Bounce-Back Win
- Mustangs Look to Defend MINK League Title
- Mustangs to Host Annual Fan Fest
- Mustangs Add More Locals To Roster
- Johnny Coy Ready To Lead Mustangs
- Mustangs' Pogue Drafted in 29th Round Wednesday
Scroll for more content...